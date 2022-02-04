KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 3, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,862.93 High: 46,387.64 Low: 45,820.43 Net Change: 256.22 Volume (000): 125,664 Value (000): 6,262,806 Makt Cap (000) 1,891,550,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,636.45 NET CH. (+) 33.99 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,775.91 NET CH. (-) 69.78 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,296.87 NET CH. (+) 42.96 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,111.78 NET CH. (-) 43.57 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,983.14 NET CH. (-) 25.18 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,853.49 NET CH. (-) 4.24 ------------------------------------ As on: 3-February-2022 ====================================

