BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
04 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 3, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,862.93
High: 46,387.64
Low: 45,820.43
Net Change: 256.22
Volume (000): 125,664
Value (000): 6,262,806
Makt Cap (000) 1,891,550,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,636.45
NET CH. (+) 33.99
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,775.91
NET CH. (-) 69.78
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,296.87
NET CH. (+) 42.96
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,111.78
NET CH. (-) 43.57
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,983.14
NET CH. (-) 25.18
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,853.49
NET CH. (-) 4.24
------------------------------------
As on: 3-February-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
