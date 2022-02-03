ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,724 Decreased By -30.9 (-0.65%)
BR30 18,542 Decreased By -174.7 (-0.93%)
KSE100 45,860 Decreased By -258.7 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,960 Decreased By -108.7 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Recovery in rouble, Russian stocks runs out of steam

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: The rouble weakened on Thursday after paring recent heavy losses for five days in a row, while stock indexes dipped, with investors keeping an eye on tensions between Moscow and the West that led to a major sell-off in January.

At 0701 GMT, the rouble eased 0.6% to 76.46 against the dollar to 76.46, having on Wednesday hit 75.68, its strongest since Jan. 17.

The rouble has moved away from a near 15-month low of 80.4125 hit last week when it was battered by concerns that Russia plans to invade neighbouring Ukraine, something Moscow has repeatedly denied.

Russian rouble near 2-week high vs dollar, with focus on Ukraine

Russian markets remain highly volatile and vulnerable to any headlines related to political developments.

Versus the euro, the rouble weakened 0.4% to 86.36.

The market is awaiting an announcement later in the day from the finance ministry on how it plans to replenish its hard currency reserves in the month ahead.

However, any immediate impact on the rouble is expected to be minimal as Russia last month suspended daily state FX buying on the market to ease pressure on its falling currency.

The rouble should receive support from a central bank rate increase that the market has factored in for Feb. 11 after inflation, the bank's main area of responsibility and which it targets at 4%, climbed to 8.82%, its highest since early 2016.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4% at $89.18 a barrel, hovering near its strongest since October 2014 and supporting Russia's current account surplus and other economic fundamentals.

Russian stock indexes were down, following gains in the past few days.

The dollar-denominated RTS index shed 1.7% to 1,439.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.4% lower at 3,495.0 points.

Rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Recovery in rouble, Russian stocks runs out of steam

Experts weigh in after IMF programme revival

CPEC-IPPs contracts: Pakistan seeks renegotiation with China

15 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Naushki, Panjgur: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan records highest Covid-related death toll since October

Taliban closer to international recognition, says foreign minister

Turkey's inflation surges to two-decade high of 48.7%

PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

IT minister opposes ban on crypto-currency

Oil prices take a breather as OPEC+ sticks to output plans

Read more stories