NA body passes ICT Trust (Amendment) Bill 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior reviewed on Wednesday different bills and passed The Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Bill 2021. The committee discussed The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Bill 2021 (government bill) and decided to defer the bill till the next meeting.

The bill titled The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2021 (government bill) was presented before the committee and deferred till next meeting. The committee considered The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2021 (Section 164), moved by Mujahid Ali, and rejected it.

Joint secretary, Ministry of Interior briefed the committee regarding the issue of charging fee from Malaysian citizens for visa extension. He informed that no visa fee is charged for single entry for visit/tourist/transit visa.

Work/business visa fees are $ 100 for new visa, $150 for multiple visa up to one year and $ 200 for multiple visa more than one year.

A representative of CDA briefed the committee regarding restoration of Fun and Joy Park in Lake View Park, Islamabad. The committee was also briefed on the issues of grievances of non-allotment of plots against build-up property (BuP) to Simly Dam affectees. It was informed that for Simly Dam, land was acquired in March 1964, and most of effectees were either issued eligibility certificates or have been awarded rehabilitation benefits.

