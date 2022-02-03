PARIS: Commodity broker Marex Group said on Tuesday it had acquired French firm Arfinco in a move to expand its presence in the European Union’s biggest grain-producing country.

Founded in 2006, Arfinco provides brokerage services for trading grain futures and options on Euronext, CME Group’s Chicago Board of Trade and Intercontinental Exchange.

It will integrate Marex’s agricultural business led by Jonathan Parkman, Marex said in a statement. Financial terms were not disclosed.