WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== February 2, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 1-Feb-22 31-Jan-22 28-Jan-22 27-Jan-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan - 0.112983 0.11293 Euro 0.805459 0.801562 0.800875 0.801699 Japanese yen 0.006212 0.006225 0.006229 0.006265 U.K. pound 0.965335 0.963081 0.962732 0.961607 U.S. dollar 0.715328 0.718503 0.719047 0.718368 Algerian dinar 0.005097 0.005119 0.005126 0.005131 Australian dollar 0.505451 0.503742 0.505346 0.508748 Botswana pula 0.061661 - 0.061766 - Brazilian real 0.135469 0.134129 0.133285 0.133511 Brunei dollar 0.529987 0.531486 0.531967 - Canadian dollar 0.563517 0.564905 0.562987 0.56511 Chilean peso 0.000887 0.0009 0.000899 - Colombian peso 0.00018 0.000182 0.000182 - Czech koruna 0.033094 0.032899 0.032773 0.032816 Danish krone 0.10825 0.107709 0.107598 0.107714 Indian rupee 0.009598 0.009584 0.009594 0.009556 Israeli New Shekel 0.225727 0.224884 0.224983 0.224771 Korean won - 0.000598 0.0006 - Kuwaiti dinar 2.3713 - 2.3732 - Malaysian ringgit 0.171521 0.171528 0.170918 - Mauritian rupee 0.016454 0.016404 0.016399 - Mexican peso - 0.034471 0.03464 - New Zealand dollar 0.46997 0.470332 0.472845 0.476925 Norwegian krone 0.080839 0.080088 0.07988 0.080248 Omani rial 1.86041 1.86867 - 1.86832 Peruvian sol 0.185031 - 0.187301 0.187417 Philippine peso 0.014013 0.013991 0.01402 Polish zloty 0.175804 0.174619 0.175172 0.175941 Qatari riyal 0.196519 0.197391 - 0.197354 Russian ruble 0.009274 0.009275 0.00924 0.009099 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.190754 0.191601 - 0.191565 Singapore dollar 0.529987 0.531486 0.531967 South African rand 0.047013 0.04614 0.046101 0.047084 Swedish krona 0.077026 0.076591 0.076195 0.076759 Swiss franc 0.776686 0.769316 0.771634 0.771899 Thai baht 0.021518 0.021492 0.021611 0.021645 Trinidadian dollar 0.106107 0.106798 0.106533 0.10604 U.A.E. dirham 0.19478 0.195644 - 0.195607 Uruguayan peso 0.016292 0.016273 0.016281 - ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

