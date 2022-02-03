WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
February 2, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 1-Feb-22 31-Jan-22 28-Jan-22 27-Jan-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan - 0.112983 0.11293
Euro 0.805459 0.801562 0.800875 0.801699
Japanese yen 0.006212 0.006225 0.006229 0.006265
U.K. pound 0.965335 0.963081 0.962732 0.961607
U.S. dollar 0.715328 0.718503 0.719047 0.718368
Algerian dinar 0.005097 0.005119 0.005126 0.005131
Australian dollar 0.505451 0.503742 0.505346 0.508748
Botswana pula 0.061661 - 0.061766 -
Brazilian real 0.135469 0.134129 0.133285 0.133511
Brunei dollar 0.529987 0.531486 0.531967 -
Canadian dollar 0.563517 0.564905 0.562987 0.56511
Chilean peso 0.000887 0.0009 0.000899 -
Colombian peso 0.00018 0.000182 0.000182 -
Czech koruna 0.033094 0.032899 0.032773 0.032816
Danish krone 0.10825 0.107709 0.107598 0.107714
Indian rupee 0.009598 0.009584 0.009594 0.009556
Israeli New Shekel 0.225727 0.224884 0.224983 0.224771
Korean won - 0.000598 0.0006 -
Kuwaiti dinar 2.3713 - 2.3732 -
Malaysian ringgit 0.171521 0.171528 0.170918 -
Mauritian rupee 0.016454 0.016404 0.016399 -
Mexican peso - 0.034471 0.03464 -
New Zealand dollar 0.46997 0.470332 0.472845 0.476925
Norwegian krone 0.080839 0.080088 0.07988 0.080248
Omani rial 1.86041 1.86867 - 1.86832
Peruvian sol 0.185031 - 0.187301 0.187417
Philippine peso 0.014013 0.013991 0.01402
Polish zloty 0.175804 0.174619 0.175172 0.175941
Qatari riyal 0.196519 0.197391 - 0.197354
Russian ruble 0.009274 0.009275 0.00924 0.009099
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.190754 0.191601 - 0.191565
Singapore dollar 0.529987 0.531486 0.531967
South African rand 0.047013 0.04614 0.046101 0.047084
Swedish krona 0.077026 0.076591 0.076195 0.076759
Swiss franc 0.776686 0.769316 0.771634 0.771899
Thai baht 0.021518 0.021492 0.021611 0.021645
Trinidadian dollar 0.106107 0.106798 0.106533 0.10604
U.A.E. dirham 0.19478 0.195644 - 0.195607
Uruguayan peso 0.016292 0.016273 0.016281 -
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
