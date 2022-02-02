ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
Egypt's 2021 petroleum exports revenue up 84.3% to $12.9bn

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

CAIRO: Egypt's petroleum sector's export revenue increased by 84.3% to $12.9 billion in 2021, Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla told Reuters on Wednesday, as the value of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products and petrochemicals exports all rose.

Egypt's export revenue from natural and liquefied gas saw more than a fivefold increase to reach $3.9 billion, El-Molla added.

Egypt's central bank to keep interest rates unchanged

The value of crude oil exports jumped 32% to $3.3 billion, El-Molla said.

