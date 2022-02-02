Muhammad Faisal appointed SSP Operations

ISLAMABAD: Chief Commissioner Islamabad on Tuesday appointed Muhammad Faisal as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operation.

According to a notification issued by Chief Commissioner Office Faisal a PSP/BS-19 has been appointed as SSP operation, SSP operation Syed Ali Akbar PSP/BS-18 transferred and posted as SSP investigation. Similarly, SSP investigation Attaur Rehman PSP/BS-19 transferred to Central Police Office (CPO), it says.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022