ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rabi season: IRSA to meet today

Hamid Waleed 02 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) will meet today to get an outlook of water availability during the months of February and March, the remaining two months of Rabi season.

Sources said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) will give a detailed briefing on water availability during the remaining part of the Rabi season. Meanwhile, it would also share its forecast for the Kharif season which starts from April and continues until the month of September.

According to the PMD sources, the present availability of water in Tarbela has been recorded as 2.4 million acre feet (MAF), followed by 2.6 MAF in Mangla and 1.9 MAF at Head Marala.

The sources have further pointed out that rains during the month of February and March are likely to be less than the normal range. The below normal range rains would lead to increase in maximum temperature, which would improve the water flow in the rivers.

Accordingly, said the sources, water availability for the Rabi crops would be sufficient. There is also a chance of snowfall in the northern areas during the month of March which would start melting once maximum temperatures register an increase, the sources added.

It may be noted that healthy rains during the month of January, followed by some more impressing spells during the current month of February, would reduce the factor of water stress for crops.

Instead, said the PMD sources, the intermittent rains during the month of January as well as the ongoing month of February would be ideal for the two major crops of wheat and gram.

The sources said the PMD officials would advise the IRSA members to retain water in Mangla and Tarbela dams, as the rains out of westerly waves would be enough to meet the water need of crops. However, water can be released from Head Marala as there is no dam available there, they added.

IRSA has already released 42931 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46482 cusecs water.

The sources said wheat harvesting would start in the province of Sindh by the middle of March, followed by cotton sowing by the middle of April and the water available in dams would be ideal to be released at time in the absence of rains, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PMD irsa Rabi season

Comments

Comments are closed.

Rabi season: IRSA to meet today

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Wind IPPs: AEDB accuses US’s DFC of impeding talks

Revenue targets: ECC approves Rs4bn for FBR upgradation

Dec 2021 Nepra agrees to raise Discos’ tariff by Rs3.09/unit

Yousaf appointed DBDC’s CEO

Tariff for KCR: Railways ministry-PD dispute to land on CCoE table today

Read more stories