Gas shortages will be addressed, governor tells industrialists

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has extended assurance for pursuing issue of gas shortages to the industry of Karachi with the federal government.

He gave this assurance while presiding over a meeting of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee (SILC).

The issues of industrial areas including gas supply came under detailed discussion during the meeting.

Governor said increasing the exports and reducing trade deficit was an important component of the present government’s strategy. He underlined that the government was committed to improve the economic structure of the country and promote ease of doing business.

Representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), KCCI and presidents of different associations of industrial areas in Karachi attended the meeting. SSGC MD Imran Maniar, Principal Secretary to Governor Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman and Advisor to Governor Umaid Ali Jonejo were also among other participants. A threadbare discussion over gas shortages, its equitable distribution and supply to the industries of Karachi was held.

SSGC informed the meeting that some 189 industrial units in city are acquiring gas load by installing suction pumps illegally which is also a main cause of gas shortages to other different industrial units.

Governor Sindh took strong exception of illegal installation of suction pumps in industrial units in Karachi, and directed to cut their gas connections besides taking legal action as well.

Imran Ismail maintained that facilitation in investment was among the top priorities of the government and the government is removing impediments for industrial growth in the country. Governor assured that the federal government would continue to extend maximum possible support and assistance to the industrial sector.

