ICE canola futures end mixed

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures finished mixed on Monday, as funds rolled their long positions out of the front month.

The canola market is “sleepy,” with key export buyers on the sidelines and inter-month spreading a key trading feature, a trader said.

March canola lost $4.40 to $1,013.20 per tonne. Most-active May canola gained slightly. March-May canola spread traded 2,201 times. US soybean futures rose on South American crop worries, but soyoil dipped.