KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (February 1, 2022).

======================================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ======================================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ======================================================================================================== BMA Capital Arif Habib Limited 550 51.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 550 51.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Avanceon Limited 50,000 92.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 92.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Corporation 7,600 274.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,600 274.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Fauji Fertilizer 20,000 95.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 95.00 K.H.S. Securities Ghani Global Holding 10,500 20.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 20.80 M. M. M. A. Khanani Habib Sugar 46,000 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 46,000 24.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Hub Power 5,000 70.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 70.00 BMA Capital K-Electric Limited 30,000 3.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 3.50 Arif Habib Ltd. Kot Addu Power Co. 1,500 36.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 36.20 M. M. M. A. Khanani Mehran Sugar 7,028 32.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,028 32.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 225,000 12.51 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 225,000 12.51 M. M. M. A. Khanani Pioneer Cement 1,000 89.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 89.40 Surmawala Sec. S. S. Oil Mills Ltd. 500 89.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 89.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani Service Global Footwear 15,182 45.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,182 45.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Shahtaj Sugar 32,000 40.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,000 40.00 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Treet Corp. 500 41.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 41.20 Habib Metro.Fin. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 45,000 88.11 M. M. M. A. Khanani 10,000 85.68 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 55,000 87.67 Sherman Sec. Unity Foods Limited 15,000 31.60 Intermarket Sec. 100,000 29.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 115,000 29.56 BMA Capital Waves Singer 4,000 26.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 26.00 ======================================================================================================== Total Turnover 626,360 ========================================================================================================

