Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 02 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (February 1, 2022).

========================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
========================================================================================================
Member                                     Company                               Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                            of Shares
========================================================================================================
BMA Capital                                Arif Habib Limited                         550          51.00
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   550          51.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani                        Avanceon Limited                        50,000          92.00
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                50,000          92.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani                        Engro Corporation                        7,600         274.00
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 7,600         274.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani                        Fauji Fertilizer                        20,000          95.00
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                20,000          95.00
K.H.S. Securities                          Ghani Global Holding                    10,500          20.80
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                10,500          20.80
M. M. M. A. Khanani                        Habib Sugar                             46,000          24.00
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                46,000          24.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani                        Hub Power                                5,000          70.00
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 5,000          70.00
BMA Capital                                K-Electric Limited                      30,000           3.50
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                30,000           3.50
Arif Habib Ltd.                            Kot Addu Power Co.                       1,500          36.20
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,500          36.20
M. M. M. A. Khanani                        Mehran Sugar                             7,028          32.00
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 7,028          32.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani                        Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal                225,000          12.51
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               225,000          12.51
M. M. M. A. Khanani                        Pioneer Cement                           1,000          89.40
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000          89.40
Surmawala Sec.                             S. S. Oil Mills Ltd.                       500          89.50
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   500          89.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani                        Service Global Footwear                 15,182          45.00
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                15,182          45.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani                        Shahtaj Sugar                           32,000          40.00
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                32,000          40.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec.                          Treet Corp.                                500          41.20
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   500          41.20
Habib Metro.Fin.                           TRG Pakistan Ltd.                       45,000          88.11
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                                                10,000          85.68
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                55,000          87.67
Sherman Sec.                               Unity Foods Limited                     15,000          31.60
Intermarket Sec.                                                                  100,000          29.25
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               115,000          29.56
BMA Capital                                Waves Singer                             4,000          26.00
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 4,000          26.00
========================================================================================================
                                           Total Turnover                         626,360
========================================================================================================

