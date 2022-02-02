Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
02 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (February 1, 2022).
========================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
========================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
========================================================================================================
BMA Capital Arif Habib Limited 550 51.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 550 51.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Avanceon Limited 50,000 92.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 92.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Corporation 7,600 274.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,600 274.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Fauji Fertilizer 20,000 95.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 95.00
K.H.S. Securities Ghani Global Holding 10,500 20.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 20.80
M. M. M. A. Khanani Habib Sugar 46,000 24.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 46,000 24.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Hub Power 5,000 70.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 70.00
BMA Capital K-Electric Limited 30,000 3.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 3.50
Arif Habib Ltd. Kot Addu Power Co. 1,500 36.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 36.20
M. M. M. A. Khanani Mehran Sugar 7,028 32.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,028 32.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 225,000 12.51
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 225,000 12.51
M. M. M. A. Khanani Pioneer Cement 1,000 89.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 89.40
Surmawala Sec. S. S. Oil Mills Ltd. 500 89.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 89.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani Service Global Footwear 15,182 45.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,182 45.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Shahtaj Sugar 32,000 40.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,000 40.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Treet Corp. 500 41.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 41.20
Habib Metro.Fin. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 45,000 88.11
M. M. M. A. Khanani 10,000 85.68
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 55,000 87.67
Sherman Sec. Unity Foods Limited 15,000 31.60
Intermarket Sec. 100,000 29.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 115,000 29.56
BMA Capital Waves Singer 4,000 26.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 26.00
========================================================================================================
Total Turnover 626,360
========================================================================================================
