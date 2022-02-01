ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Facebook owner Meta close to deal for Greek startup Accusonus

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

ATHENS: Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of Facebook, is close to acquiring Greek audio software startup Accusonus, a person with knowledge of the deal said.

Facebook spokespeople declined to confirm the deal, which the source said would be announced in the next few days.

"We don't comment on rumours or speculation," a Facebook spokesperson said in an email.

Accusonus representatives did not respond to calls or messages requesting comment.

It would be the second major deal involving a Greek startup this year following JPMorgan's purchase of a 49% stake in Athens-based payment fintech Viva Wallet, subject to regulatory approval, announced last week.

Meta has been hiring engineers and buying up gaming studios as it expands its virtual reality activities and builds up the architecture that will underpin its metaverse project, an online environment using game and media technology to create spaces for communication and other activities.

Facebook's crypto project Diem sold after pushback

The group plans to create 10,000 jobs in the European Union over the next five years to help build the metaverse, which many in the tech sector see as key to the next stage of growth following the mobile internet revolution of recent years.

The government in Athens aims to attract investment as it tries to expand its economy away from tourism and create a more business-friendly environment following a decade-long financial crisis.

Greece has developed a flourishing startup sector since the crisis, which forced tens of thousands of well-qualified young people to emigrate to seek work. Many have since returned home with international experience that has made them potentially valuable recruits for multinational employers.

The government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expects the economy to have rebounded with growth of more than 8% in 2021 following a pandemic-hit 2020.

facebook Meta Platforms Greek audio software

Comments

1000 characters

Facebook owner Meta close to deal for Greek startup Accusonus

Sindh government bound to set up local bodies: SC

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Rupee registers third successive gain against US dollar

Rights groups blame Taliban for missing journalists

NCOC begins door-to-door vaccination to inoculate 35mn people against Covid

Oil slips to $89 as OPEC+, US inventories eyed

Yousuf Raza Gilani's resignation 'a drama', says Qureshi

Nawaz Sharif advised against travelling in fresh medical report

India's finance minister says central bank to launch digital cryptocurrency

New Zealand relents on woman offered refuge by Taliban

Read more stories