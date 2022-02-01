ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.68%)
ASC 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.29%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.55%)
AVN 112.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.16%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
FFL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.42%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
GGGL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (8.43%)
GGL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.33%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.19%)
PACE 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.13%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.44%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
SNGP 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.14%)
TELE 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TPL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (12.47%)
TPLP 31.01 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (13.59%)
TREET 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.35%)
TRG 88.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (6.15%)
WAVES 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.29%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,697 Increased By 61.1 (1.32%)
BR30 18,512 Increased By 152.7 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,672 Increased By 297 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,927 Increased By 97.2 (0.55%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Feb 01, 2022
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rise ahead of federal budget

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Tuesday in the run-up to the federal budget where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce plans to revive a pandemic-hit economy by increasing spending on infrastructure and healthcare.

The attempts to raise spending, against the backdrop of mounting government debt and subdued private investments, come as Asia's third largest economy looks to grow 8% to 8.5% in 2022-23 compared to 9.2% in the current fiscal year.

Brokerage Nomura expects a 25% increase in capital expenditure, with higher allocations for roads, highways and railways, as the government is likely to attract investments that create jobs and spur growth.

Reliance, IT stocks lift Indian shares ahead of federal budget

With an eye on elections in five states, Sitharaman is also likely to set aside about $40 billion on food and fertiliser subsidies and promise higher rural spending, which could support agricultural stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.8% to 17,478.7 by 0346 GMT on Tuesday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.9% at 58,537.64. The Nifty Bank index and the Nifty IT index were the best performers, rising as much as 1.6% each.

Shipping Corp of India jumped 10.8% after its quarterly profit more than doubled.

Tata Motors fell as much as 3.5% after the automaker reported a bigger quarterly loss than expected.

Shares of refiners were also trading lower after reporting a drop in their profit. Bharat Petroleum Corp was down 3.6% and Hindustan Petroleum Corp 4.8%.

Top refiner Indian Oil Corp dropped 3.3% as its profit missed market expectations for the December quarter.

The Nifty ended January slightly lower, while the Sensex shed 0.4%.

Heavy foreign investor selling last month on worries over the US Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates has erased gains recorded earlier this year and weighed on IT shares.

Investors are also awaiting monthly sales numbers from automakers on Tuesday.

Indian shares asia stock Nirmala Sitharaman

