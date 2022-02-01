ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
Kids’ emergency room: PIMS signs agreement with ChildLife

Abdul Rasheed Azad 01 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has signed an agreement with ChildLife Foundation to establish a state-of-the-art children’s Emergency Room (ER) to provide round-the-clock health services to children.

The agreement was signed by Dr Abid Malik, chairman Board of Governors of Federal Medical Teaching Institute (FMTI) PIMS and Iqbal Adamjee, chairman ChildLife Foundation, on behalf of their organisations.

Dr Abid Malik commended ChildLife Foundation’s efforts for providing emergency care to children in Sindh and Balochistan, where ChildLife operates 10 Emergency Rooms.

“We believe this partnership will improve the quality of medical services for children in the federal territory of Pakistan,” Dr Malik said.

He added that this new project will provide emergency care to children at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), which caters to the underprivileged population of Punjab, KPK and Gilgit-Baltistan, in addition to the federal capital.

“ChildLife Foundation treats a million children annually completely free of cost through its 11 ERs in major government teaching hospitals, and over 50 telemedicine satellite centers in district hospitals across Sindh and Balochistan,” said Iqbal Adamjee.

“This is our 12th project, under which the capacity of the existing children’s ER in PIMS will be doubled and the facilities will be aligned with international emergency care protocols,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PIMS ChildLife Foundation FMTI Kids’ emergency room Dr Abid Malik Iqbal Adamjee

