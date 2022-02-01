ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
‘Highly flawed economic model is holding Pakistan back’

Recorder Report 01 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain has said a highly flawed economic model is holding Pakistan back.

Pakistan can never become a successful economy due to the present imperfect economic model, thefts and bad governance, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that friendly countries and international institutions can lend money but cannot fix our sick economy and governance issues which will require serious efforts by the government.

He said that it is wrong to blame the international market for inflation in Pakistan as the dollar has been deliberately inflated to boost exports but scarcity of gas and mismanagement frustrated the initiative causing huge damage to the economy and the people.

The value of the dollar in Pakistan has not been increased by the developments in the global market but due to the worst economic situation which has made everything more expensive.

