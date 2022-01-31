Sri Lankan shares snap 4-day losing streak as industrials, financials gain

Sri Lankan shares snapped a four-day losing streak to settle more than 1% higher on Monday, boosted by industrial and financial stocks.

At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was up 1.14% at 13,009.50 points.

The index gained 6.41% in January, its tenth straight monthly gain, on heavy domestic buying even as the country deals with massive debt repayment.

Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Softlogic Holdings Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 3.3% and 24.9%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 290.6 million rupees ($1.44 million), while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 6.85 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was 6.93 billion rupees.

Trading volume rose to 317.2 million shares, from 239.5 million shares in the previous session.

Meanwhile, the country's statistics department said on Monday that the Colombo Consumer Price Index was up 14.2% year-on-year in January, after having risen 12.1% last month.

The island nation has reported a total of 610,103 coronavirus cases and 15,420 deaths as of Sunday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.80% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.