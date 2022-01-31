ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Sri Lankan shares snap 4-day losing streak as industrials, financials gain

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

Sri Lankan shares snapped a four-day losing streak to settle more than 1% higher on Monday, boosted by industrial and financial stocks.

At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was up 1.14% at 13,009.50 points.

The index gained 6.41% in January, its tenth straight monthly gain, on heavy domestic buying even as the country deals with massive debt repayment.

Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Softlogic Holdings Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 3.3% and 24.9%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 290.6 million rupees ($1.44 million), while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 6.85 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

Sri Lankan shares end at over three-week low as industrials weigh

The equity market's turnover was 6.93 billion rupees.

Trading volume rose to 317.2 million shares, from 239.5 million shares in the previous session.

Meanwhile, the country's statistics department said on Monday that the Colombo Consumer Price Index was up 14.2% year-on-year in January, after having risen 12.1% last month.

The island nation has reported a total of 610,103 coronavirus cases and 15,420 deaths as of Sunday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.80% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

