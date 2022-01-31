ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
Jan 31, 2022
Biden to talk Ukraine energy shock, Iran with Qatar's emir: US officials

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, will huddle on Monday to discuss a broad agenda including energy security in the aftermath of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, US officials said.

Qatar is the world's largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and may divert supplies to Europe if the Ukraine conflict disrupts Russian gas deliveries to the continent.

Biden's agenda for the Oval Office meeting will also include the Iran nuclear talks and relations with Afghanistan, where Washington's interests are now represented by the small Gulf country.

Macron tells Iran's Raisi more effort needed in nuclear talks

Tamim will also meet separately with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and discuss arms sales and other military issues with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, an official told reporters.

