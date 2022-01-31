ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,626 Increased By 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 18,066 Increased By 148.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 235 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,803 Increased By 9.7 (0.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
US oil may retest resistance at $88.62

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $88.62 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into the $89.45-$90.43 range.

The contract is riding on a wave 5, which may travel to $93, assuming it is equal to the wave 1.

The resistance at $88.62 seems to be pretty strong, as it triggered two corrections.

As long as oil hovers above $86.38, the uptrend will be intact.

A break below this support could cause a fall into $83.69-$85.29 range.

On the daily chart, a fierce wave iii is unfolding towards $91.50-$93.82 range, as pointed by the upper trendline of an expanding wedge.

Top oil producers to meet amid record crude prices

It is critical that oil remains above a key support at $86.30, close to $86.38 (hourly chart), to keep its uptrend steady.

A break below $86.30 may be followed by a deep drop into $81.65-$84.52 range.

