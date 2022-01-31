Kashmir issue: APC seeks to draw world’s attention

MIRPUR (AJK): Leaders of the All Parties Kashmir Conference (APC) on Kashmir on Sunday announced to launch an aggressive diplomatic and political campaign against India to draw the attention of the international community towards the unresolved Kashmir dispute and the atrocities by Indian forces on Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to media along with the top Kashmiri leaders at the sideline of the All Parties Kashmir Conference hosted at Jammu Kashmir house in the federal metropolis, the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that it was decided at the conference that demonstrations and rallies would be held in all the big cities of Pakistan including Muzaffarabad to draw the world’s attention towards gruesome human rights violations and systematic killings of Kashmiri people by the brute Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir and added that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be pursued everywhere in the world. He said that the Kashmir issue would not be allowed to be put into cold storage. He said public meetings will be arranged in Islamabad and historical demonstrations will be organized in London, Brussels and New York to apprise the international community about the grave situation of occupied Kashmir.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry announced that the All Parties Kashmir Conference has decided to launch a full-fledged diplomatic and political campaign to apprise the world of the grave situation of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The conference paid homage to the historic struggle for the liberation of Occupied Kashmir and unparalleled sacrifices offered by its people who have been struggling for attaining their fundamental right to self-determination and expressed full solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The Conference was presided over and hosted by the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, former President and Prime Minister Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, former Prime Minister Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan, Most Senior Minister and President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, President PPP Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Opposition Leader Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Chief Organizer PML-N Shah Ghulam Qadir, President JKPP Sardar Hassan Ibrahim, President Muslim Conference Mirza Shafiq Jaral, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Dr Khalid Mahmood. Maulana Imtiaz Siddiqui of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Abdul Rashid Turabi addressed the Conference. They highlighted the current situation in Occupied Kashmir and offered various suggestions.

The President AJK said, our forefathers liberated Azad Kashmir and now from this base camp, we will raise an effective voice for the liberation of Occupied Kashmir all over the world. The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President said that Human rights organisations will also be contacted on the situation in Occupied Kashmir. The participants termed the convening of the Kashmir Conference as timely and said that the President of Azad Kashmir as well the government should play a leading role in this regard.