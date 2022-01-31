Pakistan
Baloch tribal leader killed in landmine blast
31 Jan, 2022
DUKI: A tribal chief was killed in a landmine explosion in Duki district of Balochistan on Sunday.
According to Levies sources, chieftain Khawaj Muhammad Loni son of Dost Muhammad Loni, was passing through a road in the Tikri area of Duki in his car when the vehicle caught up in the landmine blast.
