ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pak-Afghan trade: MoF, SBP urged to add more items to PKR trading category

Recorder Report 31 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) chairman Zubair Motiwala urged the Ministry of Finance, and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to consider further items that must be added to the list which are important export commodities items to PKR trading category with Afghanistan and fetch revenues for national exchequer, as was discussed with Adviser Commerce to Prime Minister, Razzak Dawood.

Motiwala apprised that withdrawal of cash on counter facility, requirement of advance payments, reluctance of banks to accept third party payment in case of Afghanistan, is adding not only to the congestion at borders but has also devastated the trade quantum.

He acknowledged pressures of FATF and declining foreign exchange reserves but requested a system that fulfils international conditions while remaining business supportive.

He reiterated his previous suggestion to set up bank counters at borders so payments can be made at the spot without delaying shipments and creating congestion.

He stressed the need for comprehensive long-term policy for trade with Afghanistan including trade in PKR for both export and import along with barter trade mechanism till new regime in Afghanistan is stabilized.

As per the notification, exports of fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat were already allowed in Pakistan currency whereas new additions are rice, fish and fish products, poultry, meat and products, sugar confectionery and bakery products, fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, oilcake and other solid residues, vegetable materials and vegetable waste, salt, cement, pharmaceuticals, matches, textile and textile articles, building stone and surgical instruments. The decision was taken due to halted banking activities and unavailability of USD in Afghanistan as well as continued humanitarian crises.

PAJCCI chairman also lauded Governments initiative for removal of 45pc regulatory duty on the import of Pine Nut (Chilghoza) from Afghanistan to encourage legal import of unprocessed pine nut for its processing in the country for export.

Keeping the same momentum in view, PAJCCI urged that imports to Afghanistan should also be allowed in PKR and barter mechanism in practice should be kept working.

PAJCCI leveraging its unique structure has already taken initiative through its Afghan Chapter; which has already convinced their government to develop mechanism for barter trade and will support all related chambers working with PAJCCI to trade equally in Afghanistan.

The ministry is currently considering the TORs and Co-Chairman Khan Jan Alokozai assured that soon it will be deliberated for further proceedings.

PAJCCI has already suggested traders profile development and maintenance based on their performance history to support the Government of Pakistan. Business community from both sides has also shared their concerns regarding non-issuance of E-Form and EIF halting both exports and imports whereby creating congestion at borders due to non-clearance of trucks as a result of restrictive banking policies.

Hence it is demanded to abolish the said documents till the appropriate procedure may be devised, as non-issuance of these forms lead to decline of transaction by WeBoC, halting consignments and also affecting refund requests made by the traders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP Razzak Dawood Pak Afghan trade PAJCCI

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pak-Afghan trade: MoF, SBP urged to add more items to PKR trading category

NATO asks Europe to diversify energy supply

FBR set to regulate movement of foreign currencies

PM for resolution of PD-Nepra ‘disputes’ ahead of approval of ‘wheeling policy’

NSA’s Afghanistan visit termed successful

US Senate close to deal on legislation to sanction Russia

Hosting Winter Olympic Games big feat: PM

Islamabad United, Lahore Qalanders register victories

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

Govt steps up criticism of higher judiciary

Israel supports UAE’s security needs

Read more stories