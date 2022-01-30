ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,248
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,417,991
7,97824hr
Sindh
540,023
Punjab
476,420
Balochistan
34,342
Islamabad
126,473
KPK
192,519
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pregnant woman denied re-entry to New Zealand offered refuge by Taliban

AFP 30 Jan, 2022

WELLINGTON: A pregnant New Zealand journalist denied re-entry to her home country to give birth due to strict Covid-19 regulations said she has been offered refuge by the Afghan Taliban.

"This just feels like such a breach of trust," Charlotte Bellis told Radio New Zealand on Sunday from Kabul.

Bellis had been working for Al Jazeera in Afghanistan, but said she didn't realise she was pregnant until she was at the media company's headquarters in Doha, Qatar.

It is illegal to be pregnant and unmarried in Qatar, so Bellis kept her pregnancy secret as she prepared to return to New Zealand.

Upon being told she did not qualify for an exemption under New Zealand's strict Covid border controls, Bellis said she called senior Taliban contacts and was told she could give birth there.

Norway says will put 'tangible demands' on Taliban

"We're happy for you, you can come and you won't have a problem," Bellis said in an interview about what the Taliban had told her.

They also said, "Don't worry. Everything will be fine," she told the New Zealand Herald.

"In my time of need, the New Zealand government said you're not welcome here.

"When the Taliban offers you -- a pregnant, unmarried woman -- safe haven, you know your situation is messed up."

Bellis, who once questioned the Taliban about what they would do to ensure the rights of women and girls, said it was "brutally ironic" she was now asking the same question of her own government.

After going public with her situation, and involving lawyers, Bellis said she had been contacted by New Zealand officials who said her rejected application was under review.

The government's Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement that he had asked officials to check whether the proper procedures had been followed in Bellis' case, "which appeared at first sight to warrant further explanation".

Virtuoso keeps Afghan music alive despite Taliban ban

Faced with an outbreak of the Omicron variant, New Zealand recently scrapped plans to ease entry for returning nationals and instead closed its borders -- except for emergency cases -- to anyone without an existing quarantine booking.

Afghanistan Taliban Doha Al Jazeera New Zealand journalist Charlotte Bellis

Comments

1000 characters

Pregnant woman denied re-entry to New Zealand offered refuge by Taliban

Pulses: demand-supply gap being met through imports

PM Imran welcomes Trudeau's condemnation of Islamophobia

RD on EVs, other vehicles raised to 50pc

Start ups bringing Pakistan's farming into digital age

Army chief visits Turbat

SC issues detailed verdict in Justice Faez Isa case

Poverty alleviation: PM reiterates his fondness for ‘Chinese model’

No natural gas/RLNG for over 100 days: Value-added textile export industries decry govt’s ‘silence’

Removal of rock barriers: Wapda plans to shut down two Tarbela tunnels for 85 days

Read more stories