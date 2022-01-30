Army chief visits Turbat

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited Turbat and spent complete day with troops.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was given a comprehensive briefing at HQ FC Balochistan (South) on prevailing security situation, fencing along Pak-Iran border and measures taken to counter hostile efforts to destabilise security situation in Balochistan.

Gen Bajwa was also briefed about socioeconomic initiatives undertaken by the Army in support of Balochistan government and efforts underway for capacity enhancement of the Law-Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and progress and prosperity of the province means progress of the country, the COAS reiterated.

“The disruptive efforts by inimical forces won’t be allowed to succeed,” Gen Bajwa emphasized, adding that security, stability and prosperity of Balochistan shall be pursued/ensured at all cost. The Army Chief went on to say that army will make all out efforts to assist provincial government towards achievement of enduring peace and prosperity.

Later, COAS Gen Bajwa visited Kech and interacted with deployed troops. While paying tribute to the courage and resolve of Shuhada of Sibdan Top, he said, “terrorists shall be brought to justice and blood of the martyrs will not go waste.” Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by the Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

