NSA holds ‘productive’ meetings with Afghan authorities

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) DrMoeed Yusuf on Saturday held “productive” meetings in Kabul with...
Ali Hussain 30 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Saturday held “productive” meetings in Kabul with senior Afghan authorities of Taliban interim government, including the acting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi and acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The NSA, accompanied by a high-level inter-ministerial delegation reached Kabul over the weekend for talks on issues of mutual interest, focusing on Pakistan’s efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged country, as well as to convey Pakistan’s concerns over the fresh wave of terror attacks by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Yusuf and his delegation were received by the acting minister for commerce and industry NooruddinAzizi at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq was also accompanying the NSA along with the inter-ministerial delegation.

