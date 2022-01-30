Islamabad: prices of kitchen items show rising trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of majority of essential kitchen items have witnessed a further increase during this week past as compared with the last week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

The survey observed wheat flour price has witnessed an increase of Rs10 per15kg bag in the wholesale market from Rs1,140 per bag to Rs1,150 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,180. While the government-sponsored wheat flour bag of 20kg is available Rs1,170 per bag.

Price of various brands of packed spices have jumped from Rs80 per pack to Rs85 per pack of 43 grams, spices suppliers have not only increase the prices but have also reduced the quantity from 50 gram to 43 grams. Powder chilies price is stable at Rs520 per kg and powder turmeric prices are stable at Rs400 per kg.

Suppliers of all the packed milk products have increased the prices of their products as Dairy Omang price has increased from Rs30 per 200 ml pack to Rs35 per pack, Milk Pak and Olpers one litre pack price is increased to Rs165 per pack, 750 grams Milk Pak and Olpers price has jumped up from Rs120 per pack to Rs130 per pack, 200 grams Milk Pak price has increased to Rs45 from Rs43 per pack. Milk creams such as Olpers and Milk Pak prices have gone up from Rs120 per small pack to Rs135 per pack.

Sugar price in the wholesale market witnessed a slight reduction from Rs4,450 per 50kg bag to Rs4,430 per bag but in retail is being sold at Rs100 per kg. Cooking oil prices especially B-grade cooking oils such as Phool prices have witnessed a significant increase as lowest quality cooking oil price jumped from Rs4,400 per carton of 16 packs to Rs4,900, which in retail is being sold at Rs320 per pack of 900 grams. Normal quality cooking oil like Meezan and such other brands prices went up from Rs3,500 per carton of 12 packs to Rs3,800 per pack, which in retail is being sold at Rs330 per pack of 900 gram against Rs300 per pack, prices of the best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda price remained stable at Rs2,100 per 5 litre and mustard oil price is also stable at Rs425 per kg.

According to wholesalers, the non-stop increase in petrol and high-speed diesel oil prices coupled with depreciation of Pak rupee against the US dollar and other leading global currencies are playing a major role in increasing the prices of all the daily use items as increase in fuel prices pushes up the transportation cost, which is also shifted on the end consumers. Traders said that the increase in fuel price had immediate effect on the prices of the vegetables and other edible items as these items are transported on a daily basis. Traders further said that the approval of the supplementary budget and further increase in fuel prices as well as gas and electricity prices in the coming days will bring further price hike.

During the week under review, chicken price witnessed an increase of Rs400 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which went up from Rs7,350 per 40kg to Rs7,750 per 40kg,while in retail, chicken is being sold at Rs200 per kg against Rs190 per kg and chicken meat price went up from Rs300 per kg to Rs320 per kg. Eggs prices witnessed a reduction as it went down from Rs4,860 per carton to Rs4,650 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs172 per dozen against Rs175 per dozen.

Various brands of rice prices witnessed a further increase during the week under review as best quality Basmati rice price jumped from Rs7,600 per 40kg bag to Rs7,800 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs205-210 per kg against Rs200 per kg reflecting an increase of Rs30-35 per kg within past three weeks, while Broken Basmati price has jumped from Rs4,000 per 40kg bag to Rs4,200 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs125 per kg against Rs120 per kg.

Firewood price went up from Rs900 per 40kg to Rs950 per 40kg, while Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices witnessed a decline from Rs3,400 per 15kg cylinder to Rs3,000per cylinder.

Overall vegetables prices witnessed a mixed trend as potato price further went down from Rs200 per 5kg to Rs175 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs45 per kg against Rs50 per kg, onions price went down from Rs250per 5kg to Rs175per 5kg which in retail is available at Rs45 per kg against Rs60 per kg and tomato price went up from Rs280 per 5kg to Rs400 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs95 per kg against Rs75 per kg.

Peas price went down from Rs100 per kg to Rs90 per kg, Chinese garlic price went up from Rs350 per kg to Rs380 per kg, ginger price remained stable at Rs250 per kg, fresh bean went up from Rs110 to Rs120 per kg, capsicum went down from Rs160 per kg to Rs150 per kg, green chillis went down from Rs150 to Rs130 per kg, pumpkin went down from Rs140 per kg to Rs120 per kg, brinjal went up from Rs50 per kg to Rs80 per kg, yam from Rs75 per kg to Rs85 per kg, cauliflower price went up from Rs40 per kg to Rs45 per kg, and cabbage price went down from Rs55 per kg to Rs50 per kg.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices and the prices computed by the PBS, revealed some serious differences as the PBS has mentioned garlic price at Rs313.73 but in the market it is available at Rs380 per kg.

The PBS mentioned sugar price at Rs91.17per kg, while in the market on average sugar is available at Rs100per kg. The PBS mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price Rs2,085.42per 5kg tin, while in the market it is being sold at Rs2,100 per 5kg tin.

The PBS mentioned wheat flour price at Rs1,166.48per 20kg bag but in the market it is available at over Rs1,570 per 20kg bag.

Fresh milk price at Rs115.40 per kg, while in the market it is selling at Rs140 per kg.

Cooked daal plate at an average hotel is available at Rs140 against the PBS mentioned price of Rs83.68.

Mutton in rural areas of Rawalpindi/Islamabad is available at Rs1,350 per kg, while the PBS has mentioned it at Rs1,195.07 per kg, while in urban areas of the twin cities mutton is being sold at Rs1,400 per kg.

The PBS has mentioned beef with bones price at Rs590.26, while it is being sold in the range of Rs650-700 per kg, while boneless beef is available at Rs800 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022