Akhuwat Foundation: Haleeb Foods, UMT organise donation drive

Pakistan

KARACHI: Haleeb Foods Limited has joined hands with the University of Management & Technology (UMT) to conduct a winter clothing donation drive for Akhuwat Foundation.

This donation drive was held for 3 days, highlighting the importance of helping out and giving back to society, encouraging students to donate winter clothing for the underprivileged.

Akhuwat Foundation’s clothing bank helps many families in need and Haleeb Foods takes pride in being associated with this charitable cause.

Sharing her view on this collaboration the Corporate Communications Manager, Haleeb Foods, Amur Nadeem said: “We at HFL are thankful to the donors who actively participated to help the people suffering in these severe weather conditions. Haleeb Foods is highly committed towards the wellbeing and betterment of the society, helping the local community and supporting social causes.”

The company continues in its mission to lend a helping hand to the community and give back to the society as part of their multiple CSR initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Haleeb Foods Limited Akhuwat Foundation Amur Nadeem

