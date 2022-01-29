Intl Conference on ‘Recent Advances in Interdisciplinary Natural Sciences’

FAISALABAD: Department of Chemistry of the Government College Women University Faisalabad organises International Conference on “Recent Advances in Interdisciplinary Natural Sciences”. 134 scientists from different parts of Pakistan and the world i.e.: United Kingdom, China joined it. During the conference, 20 scientific reports were presented and discussed.

Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum from Islamia University, Bahaw-alpur opened the plenary lecture and talked about Futuristic Approach in Herbal Medicines Marketing for a Prosper Pakistan. Session-I on Natural & Synthetic Medicinal and Pharmaceutical Sciences was chaired by Prof. Dr Shazia Anjum from Islamia University, Bahawalpur and Co-chaired by Prof. Dr Matloob Ahmad from GC University, Faisalabad.

Dr Muhammad Naeem Qaisar from College of pharmacy, university of Sargodha, opened the session-I, welcomed the conference guests and expressed gratitude for their interest in interdisciplinary natural sciences.

Miss Manam Walait from University of Central Punjab Lahore reported comprehensive review on Single Cell Protein (SCP). The report by Dr. Muhammad Adnan Iqbal from Organometallic & Coordination Chemistry Laboratory, Department of Chemistry, University of Agriculture Faisalabad on “Potential of silver against human colon cancer: (synthesis, characterization and crystal structures of xylyl (Ortho, meta, & Para) linked bis-benzimidazolium salts and Ag(I)-NHC complexes: In vitro anticancer studies” was very interesting for the audience.

Miss Mahvish Abbasi from University of agriculture, Faisala-bad presented her work on “Green synthesis of Organoselenium Compounds, their DFT Studies, Biological Potential, and study of their 3D interaction with protein molecules by Molecular Modeling”.

Dr. Sarosh Iqbal from GC University, Faisal-abad, presented a report on Synthesis of ethyl esters of 2-hydroxypyrimidine as pharmaceutical agents.

