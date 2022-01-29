Covid-19 Punjab: 2,385 fresh cases, 6 deaths reported

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of Covid-19, as overall positivity rate of coronavirus in the province of Punjab surged to 9.66% from previous 7.01%.

Out of 24,685 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 2385 fresh infections and 06 fatalities were reported in the province taking the tally of cases to 471,971 and death toll to 13,129.

With the recovery of 671 more corona positive patients during the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab reached to 433,381.

On the other hand, as many as 1786 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 1,274,657. After the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, the party’s Punjab Spokesperson Azma Bukhari has also tested positive for the coronavirus. Soon after testing positive, Azma quarantined herself at her residence.

After the detection of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, some politicians and other important figures in Pakistan have been diagnosed with the virus recently. Among them are: Shehbaz Sharif, Jehangir Khan Tareen, Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Malik Asad Khokhar.

