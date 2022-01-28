ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
JI calls off weeks-long sit-in as Sindh govt agrees to amend LG law

BR Web Desk 28 Jan, 2022

Jamaat-e-Islami on Friday ended its weeks-long sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly after the provincial government agreed to amend the Local Government Act, Aaj News reported.

“Today, we have also taken back our calls to have a sit-in on streets, whereas the main protest [outside the Sindh Assembly] has also been called off,” JI leader Naeemur Rehman said while addressing the protesters.

A Sindh government delegation led by Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab reached the sit-in site late Thursday night to reach an agreement.

LG Minister Nasir Shah read out the main points of the agreement.

“There has been a written agreement between the Sindh government and the JI. The Sindh government will bring amendments to the Local Government Act of 2013,” he said.

Bilawal terms Sindh's newly passed Local Government Act 'revolutionary'

Under the pact, he said that institutions related to health and education would be returned to the local bodies.

“The Karachi mayor will be the chairman of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, besides heading the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board,” he said, adding that the provincial government would monthly and yearly allocate funds to the Union Councils on the basis of population.

In addition to this, the mayor and deputy mayor would also be given authority in the Sindh Building and Control Authority and other development authorities.

Moreover, Nasir said that notifications would be issued in one to two weeks on the required matters. The Provincial Finance Commission would be awarded after the local government officials take charge of their duties, he added.

Minister rejects ‘propaganda’ against Sindh LG law

“The amount received from the Motor Vehicle Tax would be paid as per its share. The Sindh government will extend full support to the metropolitan government to make the Karachi Medical and Dental College a university,” it read.

Taking to Twitter, Nasir shared the development and said the party would work with all stakeholders for the province's development.

JI leader Sirajul Haq also lauded the party on reaching the agreement.

