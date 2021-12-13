ANL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-9.7%)
ASC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-8.35%)
FNEL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.23%)
GGGL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.93%)
GGL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-7.27%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
JSCL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.84%)
KAPCO 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MDTL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
MLCF 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
NETSOL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.85 (-9%)
PACE 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-12.2%)
PAEL 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
PTC 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.47%)
SNGP 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TELE 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-8.43%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -7.93 (-8.16%)
UNITY 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-11.92%)
BR100 4,337 Decreased By -76.6 (-1.73%)
BR30 16,752 Decreased By -596.7 (-3.44%)
KSE100 42,876 Decreased By -519.4 (-1.2%)
KSE30 16,679 Decreased By -221.3 (-1.31%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal terms Sindh's newly passed Local Government Act 'revolutionary'

BR Web Desk Updated 13 Dec 2021

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that the Sindh government has passed a "revolutionary" Local Government Act, claiming that the law is better than those implemented in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aaj News reported.

“The fact is that the latest legislation passed by the provincial assembly of Sindh is an improved version of our previous local bodies act and much better than Musharraf’s law,” Bilawal said while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

“Nobody, not even a peon gives away his powers, but our government in Sindh is empowering local bodies by granting them financial autonomy,” he claimed.

Through the new Act, the financial powers, which rested with the Sindh government before the passage of this law, have now moved to the local bodies.

Power tariff hike ‘economic murder’: Bilawal

According to the new system, the one percent tax of immovable properties, as well as the annual property tax will directly go to the government.

“When local bodies will collect their own taxes, their revenue problems will be sorted,” he said.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the PPP chairman said that the federal government is planning to conduct local bodies’ elections through an ordinance.

“Those who are criticizing the Sindh Local Govt Act, have taken away the educational institutions and health facilities from the local bodies in Islamabad,” Bilawal said, adding that the PTI government had not consulted even their allies while approving the new Local Govt Act in Punjab.

Bilawal said that the Sindh government had politically empowered the local bodies through the new act.

He said that the primary health and educational institutions, as well as the local law and order institutions, will submit fortnightly reports of their performances to their respective union councils.

Bilawal Bhutto local government polls new Local Government Act

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal terms Sindh's newly passed Local Government Act 'revolutionary'

FO condemns Indian Defence Minister's provocative comments against Pakistan

Suspected sample from Karachi is indeed Omicron variant, confirms NIH

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new low, nears 178

Cannot have national security until there is inclusive growth: PM

Afghan currency slides sharply as economic crisis bites

IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim till Dec 20

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk but data on severity limited: WHO

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

Read more stories