ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,067 Decreased By -16 (-0.04%)
KSE30 17,786 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

UK urges tighter cyber security after Ukraine hack

AFP 28 Jan, 2022

LONDON: Britain on Friday urged domestic organisations to strengthen "cyber security resilience" as it investigates a reported hacking incident linked to the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

The National Cyber Security Centre said UK organisations "are being urged to bolster their cyber security resilience in response to the malicious cyber incidents in and around Ukraine".

Paul Chichester, director of operations at NCSC, said that while the body is "unaware of any specific cyber threats to UK organisations in relation to events in Ukraine", it is closely monitoring the situation.

Ukraine a week ago said it had uncovered clues Russia could have been behind a cyber attack that knocked out government websites in Kyiv at a time of mounting tensions between the neighbouring countries.

US says national water supply 'absolutely' vulnerable to hackers

"Over several years, we have observed a pattern of malicious Russian behaviour in cyberspace," Chichester said Friday.

"Last week's incidents in Ukraine bear the hallmarks of similar Russian activity we have observed before," he added.

Ukraine cybersecurity National Centre of Cyber Security UK organisations

Comments

1000 characters

UK urges tighter cyber security after Ukraine hack

Experts react as Senate gives nod to SBP (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Will approach SC over Ravi Riverfront project verdict: PM Imran

Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid cases since start of pandemic

Rupee gains against US dollar as Pakistan meets IMF condition

Rockets hit Baghdad airport compound, disused civilian plane damaged

PM pays tribute to 10 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Balochistan attack

Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths

A win away from history: Nadal beats Berrettini to reach Australian Open final

Russia doesn't want war but will defend its interests: minister

Economy prone to more lockdowns, demand shocks, warns Moody’s

Read more stories