UK urges tighter cyber security after Ukraine hack

LONDON: Britain on Friday urged domestic organisations to strengthen "cyber security resilience" as it investigates a reported hacking incident linked to the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

The National Cyber Security Centre said UK organisations "are being urged to bolster their cyber security resilience in response to the malicious cyber incidents in and around Ukraine".

Paul Chichester, director of operations at NCSC, said that while the body is "unaware of any specific cyber threats to UK organisations in relation to events in Ukraine", it is closely monitoring the situation.

Ukraine a week ago said it had uncovered clues Russia could have been behind a cyber attack that knocked out government websites in Kyiv at a time of mounting tensions between the neighbouring countries.

"Over several years, we have observed a pattern of malicious Russian behaviour in cyberspace," Chichester said Friday.

"Last week's incidents in Ukraine bear the hallmarks of similar Russian activity we have observed before," he added.