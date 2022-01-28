Strategy for talks with Chinese leadership firmed up: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that a special taskforce has been constituted to further advance the joint ventures with China, including the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to increase the volume of investment and economic stability in the country.

In a statement with regard to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s forthcoming visit to China from February 3 to 5, 2022, the foreign minister said that based on the detailed consultations and input from all the stakeholders by the taskforce headed by the prime minister, himself, a strategy has been formulated on the basis of which talks will be held with the Chinese leadership.

He said that Pakistan and China have always stood by each other in difficult times, adding that the two countries exemplary relations and “nobody can deny the significance of this relationship.” Qureshi said that the main objective of the prime minister’s visit to China is to attend Beijing’s Winter Olympics and expressed solidarity with China as some countries have boycotted the event.

China, Pakistan pledge to complete CPEC on time

However, he added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet the Chinese president and the premier on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics.

“Our foreign policy is focused on economic diplomacy to achieve economic stability and bring prosperity in the lives of the people,” he added.

The foreign minister said Pakistan will host the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on 22nd and 23rd March.

He said that meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir will also be held in which the situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir will be discussed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022