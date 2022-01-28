ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 10.3 (0.22%)
BR30 17,802 Increased By 75.6 (0.43%)
KSE100 45,117 Increased By 33.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 17,807 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Strategy for talks with Chinese leadership firmed up: Qureshi

Recorder Report Updated 28 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that a special taskforce has been constituted to further advance the joint ventures with China, including the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to increase the volume of investment and economic stability in the country.

In a statement with regard to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s forthcoming visit to China from February 3 to 5, 2022, the foreign minister said that based on the detailed consultations and input from all the stakeholders by the taskforce headed by the prime minister, himself, a strategy has been formulated on the basis of which talks will be held with the Chinese leadership.

He said that Pakistan and China have always stood by each other in difficult times, adding that the two countries exemplary relations and “nobody can deny the significance of this relationship.” Qureshi said that the main objective of the prime minister’s visit to China is to attend Beijing’s Winter Olympics and expressed solidarity with China as some countries have boycotted the event.

China, Pakistan pledge to complete CPEC on time

However, he added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet the Chinese president and the premier on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics.

“Our foreign policy is focused on economic diplomacy to achieve economic stability and bring prosperity in the lives of the people,” he added.

The foreign minister said Pakistan will host the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on 22nd and 23rd March.

He said that meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir will also be held in which the situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir will be discussed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan Shah Mahmood Qureshi CPEC foreign minister Winter Olympics Chinese leadership

Comments

1000 characters

Strategy for talks with Chinese leadership firmed up: Qureshi

Rising global commodity prices cause quite a stir

PM’s upcoming China visit: Chinese investors want high-level parleys

Economy prone to more lockdowns, demand shocks, warns Moody’s

Foreign-aided projects: EAD invites FY23 budget estimates

Finance identifies major risks to economy

Advance tax on wide range of cellular services increased

Turkmenistan team due for talks on TAPI, TAP projects

FBR assures retailers: Issue of input tax adjustment to be resolved soon

Schools: NCOC extends curbs till mid-Feb

Read more stories