Punjab: Covid-19 positivity ratio reaches 7.01pc

Recorder Report 28 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The overall coronavirus positivity rate in Punjab has reached to 7.01 percent, as out of 26,242 tests conducted across the province, as many as 1,842 fresh infections and seven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the tally of cases to 469,586 and death toll to 13,123.

With the recovery of 690 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 432,710. On the other hand, as many as 1,784 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of recoveries to 1,272,871.

Expressing concern over surge in Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar asked the citizens to adopt precautionary measures for their safety. Citizens should follow SOPs and get vaccinated and also use facemasks for safety from this virus, he added.

The CM said the government has taken timely and far-reaching decisions, to deal with corona and its successful strategy has helped to overcome the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan. However, the opposition tried to exploit the situation resulted in the wake of the corona pandemic and dengue, he added.

In a statement, the CM said that Pakistan’s effective measures have been lauded globally. He added that the opposition parties had undermined national unity through the spate of negative politics; the opposition could only sit in the drawing-room and make tall claims, he argued.

