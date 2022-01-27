ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 7 (0.15%)
BR30 17,726 Increased By 105.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,083 Increased By 128 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 89.8 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Qatar rises

Reuters 27 Jan, 2022

Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday, pressured by financial stocks as oil prices slipped following signs that the US Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were down 57 cents, or 0.9%, to $89.18 a barrel at 0440 GMT, after earlier falling by as much as 1.1% to $89. Brent climbed 2% on Wednesday.

Dubai's main share index fell 0.4%, pressured by a 0.7% decline in Dubai's largest lender, Emirates NBD Bank , and a 0.6% decrease in blue-chip developer Emaar properties.

Emirates NBD shares rose as much as 1.1% on Wednesday after reporting a 34% rise in annual profit as an improving economy boosted investment banking income, while impairments fell.

Most major Gulf markets up, strong bank earnings boost Dubai

The Abu Dhabi index fell 1.3%, dragged by a 3.7% dive in its largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank. However, shares of FAB were up 9% year-to-date, reflecting investor expectations of an economic recovery and hope that rising interest rates would boost earnings.

FAB reported a net profit of 12.53 billion dirhams ($3.41 billion) last year, up about 19% from 10.55 billion dirhams in 2020.

In Qatar, the benchmark index, however, bucking the trend, stocks edged up 0.2%, helped by Industrial stocks, as Industries Qatar gained 0.8%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was flat, with lender Riyad Bank losing 0.9%, while Saudi Kayan Petrochemical was up 1.9% after posting a 185.7% rise in profit for the fourth quarter.

Emirates NBD Bank Dubai stock

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Qatar rises

Pakistan reports over 7,000 cases as fifth wave continues

'Defining moment': PM launches 'Criminal Law and Justice Reforms'

Dubai regulator fines Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi $136 million

Rupee's three-day losing streak ends, currency stable against US dollar

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid a day after leaving PSL bio-secure bubble

Baqir hopes IMF will revive loan plan

Oil falls as US Fed's pending interest rate hike spooks investors

Moderna begins trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster

Turkey central bank working to build FX reserves, governor says

Nissan alliance to invest $25bn in electric vehicles over 5 years

Read more stories