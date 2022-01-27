ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 2 (0.04%)
BR30 17,603 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.1%)
KSE100 45,034 Increased By 78.8 (0.18%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 43.5 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Japan's Nikkei hits 14-month low; rate hike concerns hit tech shares

Reuters 27 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei index reversed course to hit a 14-month low on Thursday, dragged down by technology heavyweights, as investors were concerned about the outlook on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve signalled an early rate hike.

The Nikkei share average lost 2.4% to 26,366.17 by 0208 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Nov. 26, 2020 earlier in the session. The broader Topix down 1.91% to 1,855.78.

Both the indexes opened higher.

Tokyo stocks close lower on Ukraine concerns

"US market was not solid yesterday. That made investors cautious and they bet Wall Street might fall later today," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"The Japanese market rose earlier only because investors tried to buy at cheap."

Overnight, all three major US stock indexes gyrated wildly in the final minutes of a session that ended with the Dow joining the S&P in negative territory and the Nasdaq eking out a nominal gain.

In Japan, electric motor maker Nidec fell 4.63%, giving up early gains, after its third-quarter operating profit dipped as rising material prices and a shortage of semiconductors squeezed margins.

Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group tanked 7.02%, chip-related Advantest lost 6.23% and game maker Sony Group fell 5.82%.

Bucking the trend, Fanuc rose 2.48% and was the top gainer on the Nikkei after the robot maker raised its annual operating profit forecast.

Trading firm Marubeni gained 3.12% after announcing the sale of the grains business of its US unit Gavilon to commodities trader Glencore Plc's Viterra arm.

Insurance sector gained 0.77% amid rising US bond yields but the banks snapped gains to edge down 0.27%.

