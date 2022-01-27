ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By 2.6 (0.06%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.08%)
KSE100 45,050 Increased By 95.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 43.2 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $14.38-1/2

Reuters 27 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may retest a resistance at $14.38-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $14.54 to $14.63-3/4 range.

The surge on Wednesday confirmed an extension of the uptrend, which is riding on an extended wave V. Five smaller waves make up this wave. The wave V-3 is unfolding.

It is supposed to be much longer than the wave V-1.

Support is at $14.23-3/4, a break below which could cause a fall into $13.97-1/4 to $14.13 range. On the daily chart, the contract is approaching the June 7, 2021 high of $14.45-1/2.

CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $14.13

The big white candlestick on Wednesday simply indicates a further gain above this high.

Support is fixed at $14.27-3/4, as the retracements on the fall from $14.45-1/2 still work well.

A break below this support may be followed by a drop to $14.11.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

