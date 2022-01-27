Anti-smuggling operations in Balochistan

TEXT: Balochistan is one of the largest province of Pakistan in terms of area covering 347,190 km area whereas it is the most sparsely populated province of Pakistan with population of around 12.34 million (2017 Census). The lives of the people is dependent on barani agriculture, livestock and trading. It is also rich in mineral resources but vast swathes of land are lying barren due to shortage of water and low rainfall during throughout the years resulting in famine like situation in most of the areas of Balochistan. Due to shortage of water and negligible industry, the life of the people is dependent on trading of smuggled goods coming from porous borders shared with Iran and Afghanistan.

From inception of the country, the residents of Balochistan have been depending to a large extent on smuggled goods for basic necessities such as flour, sugar, and other edible items for their day to day activities of life. But with the passage of time and the advent of Afghan war, the volume of smuggling has increased across the country. Now, smuggling has become a lucrative business due to higher tariff or stringent trade requirements on certain items like Vehicles, Tires, Tea, Fabric, Betal Nuts etc. The porous border and presence of the same tribes across the borders have provided them with the safe heaven for their illicit activities through multiple cross border routes. Fencing of a portion of border has produced some better effects but until full fencing of the entire border with Afghanistan, the issue will persist.

In this challenging scenario, Pakistan Customs is performing this arduous task of combating smuggling of non-duty paid and contraband goods across the province. Vast and unmanned routes pose the challenge before the Customs that has to undertake this task with meager man power and inadequate resources as compared to the smuggling mafia.

Jurisdiction of the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Quetta:

Presently, two Collectorates are handling anti-smuggling operations in Baluchistan i.e Quetta and Gawadar. Quetta customs covers huge area from Pak-Afghan Border (950 Kms from Qilla Rabat (District Chaghi) upto Gul Kach (District Zhob)) to Pak-Iran border (550-KM from Qilla Rabat upto Panjgoor). These two borders are mainly manned by the Security Forces and the Paksitan Customs has no presence due to lack of resources and security issues, so, it has concentrated its activities on the notified international routes i.e. Chaman, Taftan and Mashkel besides enforcement activities at provincial borders crossing points with Punjab, Sindh and KPK. The Quetta Customs also shares the border with following three provinces of the country:

• Border with Sindh= 300 Kms from Quetta to Jacobabad

• Border with Punjab= 600 kms from Quetta to Rakhni- DG Khan)

• Border with KPK= 550 kms from Quetta to D.I.Khan)

The Collectorate of Enforcement, Quetta manages all activities related to anti-smuggling from different check posts located in divisions of Quetta, Naseerabad, Sibi, Zhob, Kalat (including district of Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan and Washuk). Similarly, this Collectorate also manages the traffic of passengers through Quetta International Air Port (QIAP) as well as Baggage clearance at entry / exit at Taftan and Chaman.

Existing Field Enforcement Units (FEUs) in Balochistan:

The Collactorate of Enforcement Quetta has its footprints all across the province where different notified Check Posts are not only monitoring the movement of transit cargo, random checking of cargo cleared from different Custom Stations and movement of illicit goods. The following field enforcement units are operating in the jurisdiction of the Collectorate:

Major smuggled items being smuggled from Afghanistan and Iran include tires, cloth, cigarettes, spare parts, edible items, dry & fresh fruits, pan parag, betel nuts, tiles, diesel and especially Non Customs Paid vehicles. During the year 2021, the Enforcement Quetta, has seized contraband and non-duty paid goods having worth of Rs. 12 billion. Around 1500 NCP vehicles were taken into custody. The smuggling of Non Customs Paid luxurious vehicles is one of the most attractive item for smugglers. A big mafia is running this illegal business. Recovery of such a huge number of NCP vehicle is feather in the cap of the Enforcement, Quetta. From the Iranian border, the Iranian origin oil/diesel is being smuggled into country and hundreds of people are engaged in this business. The Enforcement (Quetta) with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies have recovered 4.5 million liters of this smuggled oil. Due to instability and vast production of opium in Afghanistan, the six of the nine major drug trafficking routes from Afghanistan transit through Baluchistan en route to Iran, Europe, Asia, Africa and North America. The drug mafia are well equipped with the latest arms and communication technologies and confronting these mafias is a real challenge. Despite the challenges, the Enforcement (Quetta) has managed to seize drugs worth Rs 1.5 billion.

The Enforcement Collectorate (Quetta) has suffered too much in terms of manpower while performing their field operations. One of its bright officer, Shaheed Abdul Qudus Sheikh, Deputy Collector, embraced shahadat in the line of his duty on 9th July 2019. Mr Sheikh was targeted by smuggler mafia when he was coming back home after a successful crackdown against smugglers near Quetta. He was awarded Tamgha-e- shujahat by the President of Pakistan for his valuable services to the Government of Pakistan.

Besides, the Enforcement Quetta has lost many bright officers while performing anti-smuggling activities. Recently, Mr. Saleem, Tahir, Deputy Collector, also embraced shahdat due to road accident in Quetta-Taftan route last year while performing duties. During this current pandemic of COVID-19, the Collectorate has also lost two Superintendents and one inspector while performing their duties.

The other law enforcement agencies like Armed Forces, FC, Police and intelligence agencies are assisting Customs in anti-smuggling operations in different areas of the Province. Due to shortage of manpower, equipment, intelligence network and arms and ammunition, the Enforcement (Quetta) has shown significant improvement than the previous years. Presently, the Chief Collector Muhammad Sadiq and Collector Enforcement Dr Fareed Ahmad Khan Salarzay alongwith his team are fully engaged with field staff for their improvement and enchantment of their capability and professionalism. Being the lead anti-smuggling, the Customs needs to be fully equipped with manpower and resources in absence of which effective controls of border will remain an unfulfilled agenda. Besides improved enforcement activities by a well-equipped Customs force, economic development of the poor areas and economic package for the most vulnerable population would go hand in hand to address the issue of smuggling in Balochistan effectively.

S.No.

Location / FEUs

District

Jurisdiction

1

Mashkhel

Washuk

Covers entering / exit routes leading to & from Iran border areas.

2

Nokkundi

Chaghi

Covers entering / exit routes leading to & from Iran border areas in District Chaghi.

3

Dalbandin

Chaghi

Covers entering / exit routes leading to & from Iran and Afghanistan border areas.

4

Nushki

Nushki

Covers entering / exit routes leading from Taftan/Mashkail and Afghanistan border areas.

5

Lakpass

Kacchi

Covers RCD High Way.

6

Darkhshan

Mastung

Covers N65 highway.

7

Dr. Qadoos Shaheed

(Kolpur)

Mastung

Covers exit routes leading from Quetta to Sibi route.

8

Nuttal

Dera-Murad Jamali

Covers routes leading from Balochistan to Sindh province.

9

Surab

Kalat

Covers N25 Highway.

10

Yaroo

Pishin

Covers routes leading from Afghanistan to Pishin district.

11

Manikhawa

Shirani

Covers zhob to D.I.Khan area.

12

Rakhni

Barkhan

Covers Loralai to Rakhni area.

Muhammad Sadiq

Chief Collector Customs

(Balochistan)

