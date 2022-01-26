ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Palm oil closes higher as supply concerns linger

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, supported by concerns over lower production and stronger rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.93% at 5,331 ringgit ($1,272.32) per tonne at the close of trade, regaining some of the 0.42% drop in the overnight trade.

"Palm is very resilient, still trading firm despite lower export but I think everyone is worried about future supply," a trader in Kuala Lumpur said.

Malaysia's Jan 1-25 palm oil exports fell between 32.9% and 36.7% compared with the same period in December, cargo surveyors said on Tuesday.

Palm oil may revisit Tuesday low of 5,202 ringgit

Labour crunch at Malaysian palm oil plantations due to coronavirus border closures has led to production constrain and prices are expected to remain firm for at least the first half of the year, a Reuters poll showed this week.

The supply concern is also reflected in China's Dalian market, the trader added.

Dalian's palm oil contract gained 1.79% and its most-active soyoil contract rose 0.43% on Wednesday. Prices of soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade, also up 0.32%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Meanwhile, top producer Indonesia ran an early testing for gasoline made from palm oil as the country aims to expand use of the vegetable oil in its domestic energy sector.

Oil Palm

