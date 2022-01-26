ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
ASL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.22%)
AVN 105.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.59%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
GGGL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.4%)
GTECH 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.91%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.05%)
PACE 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
PTC 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
SNGP 34.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.37%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.39%)
TPLP 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.63%)
TREET 38.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.17%)
TRG 78.98 Decreased By ▼ -3.87 (-4.67%)
UNITY 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.93%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.64%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
YOUW 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.47%)
BR100 4,596 Decreased By -2.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,359 Increased By 24.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 44,917 Increased By 29.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,685 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may revisit Tuesday low of 5,202 ringgit

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may revisit its Tuesday low of 5,202 ringgit per tonne, as a correction triggered by the resistance at 5,366 ringgit looks incomplete.

The correction does not seems to be a pullback towards the previous high of 5,220 ringgit.

Instead, it could be deep drop against a five-wave cycle from 4,294 ringgit.

The correction could be extending towards the bottom of the wave 4 around 4,923 ringgit. There is still a big room for the coming drops.

Palm oil prices pause after rally to record high

Resistance is at 5,292 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain to 5,366 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the bearish divergence on the daily RSI strongly suggests an exhaustion of the uptrend.

A deep correction could be around the corner.

There are exceptions, however, that the trend is exceptionally strong to make the divergence ineffective.

A break above 5,350 ringgit could open the way towards 5,473-5,641 ringgit range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Oil Palm

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may revisit Tuesday low of 5,202 ringgit

Govt says CPI drop is due to systemic political corruption

Pakistan reports 5,196 Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Resolution of Gwadar land dispute in sight

Booked before passage of Finance (Suppl) Bill: Cabinet urged not to allow applicability of FED on cars

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens to $20.64bn, Senate told

IMF slashes global growth outlook

Salaried, low income groups: Govt facilitating construction of housing units: PM

Huge quantity of wheat delivered to Afghanistan

Auctions for Market Treasury Bills: CCP starts probe into suspected cartelisation

Biden curses Fox News reporter after he asks about inflation

Read more stories