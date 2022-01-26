Palm oil may revisit Tuesday low of 5,202 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may revisit its Tuesday low of 5,202 ringgit per tonne, as a correction triggered by the resistance at 5,366 ringgit looks incomplete.

The correction does not seems to be a pullback towards the previous high of 5,220 ringgit.

Instead, it could be deep drop against a five-wave cycle from 4,294 ringgit.

The correction could be extending towards the bottom of the wave 4 around 4,923 ringgit. There is still a big room for the coming drops.

Palm oil prices pause after rally to record high

Resistance is at 5,292 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain to 5,366 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the bearish divergence on the daily RSI strongly suggests an exhaustion of the uptrend.

A deep correction could be around the corner.

There are exceptions, however, that the trend is exceptionally strong to make the divergence ineffective.

A break above 5,350 ringgit could open the way towards 5,473-5,641 ringgit range.

