ANL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.15%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
ASL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.22%)
AVN 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.36%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
FNEL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.94%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
PACE 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
PTC 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TPL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.93%)
TPLP 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.7%)
TREET 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.14%)
TRG 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-5.55%)
UNITY 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
WAVES 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
YOUW 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.47%)
BR100 4,594 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.11%)
BR30 17,342 Increased By 7.5 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By 13.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,678 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
China blue-chip shares fall as healthcare firms drag

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

SHANGHAI: China's blue-chip stocks fell on Wednesday as the launch of the latest round of centralised pharmaceutical procurement weighed on healthcare shares, though bargain hunting following the previous session's heavy selling offered some support.

** At the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.07%.

** The Shanghai Composite index was up 0.14% at 3,437.98 points, a day after posting its biggest daily percentage drop in 18 months.

** The consumer staples sector fell 0.16%, the real-estate index slipped 0.98% and the healthcare sub-index lost 1.73%.

China stocks fall ahead of Fed meeting, Lunar New Year

** The losses in healthcare firms came as local media 21st Century Business Herald reported that a seventh round of centralised pharmaceutical procurement has been launched, part of a push to lower medical costs for patients.

** New-energy firms rose 0.79% after President Xi Jinping said China's ambitious low-carbon goals should not come at the expense of energy and food security or the "normal life" of ordinary people.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.16% to 8,517.24, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.16% at 24,283.31.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.07%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was down 0.24% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index fell 0.66%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.08%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.08%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3229 per US dollar, near a four-year high.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 5.5%? and the CSI300 dropped 5.4%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong gained 3.4%. Shanghai stocks have declined 5.54% so far this month.

** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index, which tracks energy shares, rose 0.9% while the IT sector climbed 0.5%.

Shanghai Composite

