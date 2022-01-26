Senate panel: Nepra chief now faces the prospect of summons

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Power has decided to issue summons to Chairman, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in case he fails to appear in the forthcoming meeting of the Committee.

According to official documents, Chairman Standing Committee, Senator Saifullah Abro reminded Power Division officials that it was decided in the last Committee meeting that a fresh correspondence will be undertaken with NEPRA regarding the rehabilitation of the plants.

Muhammad Imran, CEO, GHCL informed the Committee that CCoE will be approached for approval, and business plan will be submitted to NEPRA accordingly. The Chairman Committee also asked for an update on correspondence with CCoE in this regard. The CEO, GHCL informed the Committee that a new correspondence will be undertaken this week. The Chairman Committee showed his displeasure as to why correspondence was not made earlier despite the Committee’s unanimous recommendation to do so.

According to official documents, the Committee showed its displeasure over the absence of Chairman, NEPRA from the Committee meeting and asked Vice Chairman, NEPRA to convey the Committee’s condemnation for his wilful non-attendance of the Standing Committee meeting.

The Chairman Committee stated that a letter was written to the Chairman Senate that he, i.e., Chairman Nepra will not be able to attend the Committee meeting on account of a meeting at PM House but he added that Chairman NEPRA must know that Committee was a higher forum than the PM office. The Committee unanimously decided and directed the Power Division to ensure the presence of Chairman NEPRA in the next Committee meeting; otherwise, a summons will be issued in this regard.

The Committee also unanimously decided and directed Power Division to review the meeting allowance and revise it to 15,000/- instead of 60,000/ along with permission to hold a meeting twice a month in all BODs of Power Division.

The Committee unanimously decided and directed the Vice Chairman, NEPRA to share the details of losses regarding the extension in the contract of KAPCO Power plant from July, 2021 till date.

The Committee also unanimously decided and directed the Vice Chairman, NEPRA to share the copy of explanation letter issued to CPPA-G & KAPCO along with details on which the PPA agreement was extended and list of officers who were involved in the extension of the KAPCO contract since June, 2021 to the Committee.

The Committee unanimously decided and directed Power Division to (i) take action against BoDs over non-implementation of the Committee recommendations; (ii) to take action against the Boards that are not taking action related to the removal of illegal Kunda connections; (iii) to issue a letter to all the Discos to introduce the policy and impose the recovery collection from Kunda connections; (iv) acting charge of MD NTDC must be given to the sitting Senior Officer of the Power Division after his retirement; (v) reinstate criteria including cut-off age limit of 62 years for MD NTDC from 58 years, given in the new advertisement; and (vi) ask BOD, NTDC on which basis it issued the advertisement for the post of MD, NTDC with the age limit of 58 years and take action regarding the advertisement for a new post of Deputy Managing Director (System Operation) created for first time in NTDC.

