PNS Submarine Hangor: SBP issues Rs50 commemorative coin for golden jubilee

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has issued Rs50 commemorative coin for golden jubilee of PNS Submarine Hangor.

Pakistan Navy celebrates Hangor Day on 9th of December to remember the extraordinary performance of its Submarine (PNS/M) Hangor during the 1971 war. In this regard, to mark the golden jubilee of Hangor Day, the government of Pakistan has decided to issue a commemorative coin of Rs50.

OBVERSE

The waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing north west in rising position is in the center on the obverse side of the coin. The words “ISLAMI JAMHORIA PAKISTAN” in Urdu script are inscribed along with periphery on the top of the crescent star whereas the year of issuance, ie, 2021 is written below the crescent and at the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward. The face value of the coin in numerical “50” in bold letters and RUPIA in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of the crescent star, respectively.

REVERSE On the reverse side of the coin, the wording “Golden Jubilee Youm-e-Hangor 9 December 1971” is written in Urdu script on the top of the coin along with the periphery. Below it, the PN logo and in the center picture of the Pakistan Navy Submarine HANGOR sailing for 1971 war is shown. “Pakistan Navy Abdoz Hangor” is written in Urdu on bottom of coin along with periphery.

