ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PNS Submarine Hangor: SBP issues Rs50 commemorative coin for golden jubilee

Recorder Report 26 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has issued Rs50 commemorative coin for golden jubilee of PNS Submarine Hangor.

Pakistan Navy celebrates Hangor Day on 9th of December to remember the extraordinary performance of its Submarine (PNS/M) Hangor during the 1971 war. In this regard, to mark the golden jubilee of Hangor Day, the government of Pakistan has decided to issue a commemorative coin of Rs50.

OBVERSE

The waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing north west in rising position is in the center on the obverse side of the coin. The words “ISLAMI JAMHORIA PAKISTAN” in Urdu script are inscribed along with periphery on the top of the crescent star whereas the year of issuance, ie, 2021 is written below the crescent and at the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward. The face value of the coin in numerical “50” in bold letters and RUPIA in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of the crescent star, respectively.

REVERSE On the reverse side of the coin, the wording “Golden Jubilee Youm-e-Hangor 9 December 1971” is written in Urdu script on the top of the coin along with the periphery. Below it, the PN logo and in the center picture of the Pakistan Navy Submarine HANGOR sailing for 1971 war is shown. “Pakistan Navy Abdoz Hangor” is written in Urdu on bottom of coin along with periphery.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

pakistan navy SBP Golden Jubilee PNS Submarine Hangor

Comments

Comments are closed.

PNS Submarine Hangor: SBP issues Rs50 commemorative coin for golden jubilee

Govt says CPI drop is due to systemic political corruption

Resolution of Gwadar land dispute in sight

Booked before passage of Finance (Suppl) Bill: Cabinet urged not to allow applicability of FED on cars

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens to $20.64bn, Senate told

IMF slashes global growth outlook

Salaried, low income groups: Govt facilitating construction of housing units: PM

Huge quantity of wheat delivered to Afghanistan

Auctions for Market Treasury Bills: CCP starts probe into suspected cartelisation

Biden curses Fox News reporter after he asks about inflation

US Navy pilot ejects, 7 hurt in F-35 South China Sea

Read more stories