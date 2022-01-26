ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

VLSFO lower but outlook remains bullish over near term

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Asia’s 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) market extended losses on Tuesday but sentiment remained supportive amid expectations of persistently tight supplies over the near term, trade sources said.

VLSFO cash premiums slipped to a one-week low of $12.40 a tonne to Singapore quotes, while front-month time spread and crack against Dubai crude both fell to two-week lows of $12.75 a tonne and $15.42 a barrel, respectively, on Tuesday.

Oil prices bounced back on Tuesday, recovering some of the previous day’s losses, as growing tension in Eastern Europe and the Middle East fuelled concerns over possible supply disruptions in an already tight market.

Two 180-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargo trades were reported in the window totalling 40,000 tonnes. No VLSFO cargo trades were reported in the Singapore trading window.

Taiwan’s Formosa offered a rare 180-cst HSFO cargo with a maximum 3.4% sulphur content loading over Feb. 11-13 from Mailiao.

The rare offer comes after Formosa said it shut its 36,000 barrel-per-day hydrocracker at its Mailiao refinery following a fire last week, the company spokesman said on Tuesday.

India’s HPCL offered 25,000 tonnes vacuum gasoil with a maximum 2% sulphur content loading from Vizag over Feb 8-10 in a tender closing on Jan. 25.

Fuel Oil Oil prices Gasoil HSFO VLSFO

Comments

Comments are closed.

VLSFO lower but outlook remains bullish over near term

Govt says CPI drop is due to systemic political corruption

Resolution of Gwadar land dispute in sight

Booked before passage of Finance (Suppl) Bill: Cabinet urged not to allow applicability of FED on cars

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens to $20.64bn, Senate told

IMF slashes global growth outlook

Salaried, low income groups: Govt facilitating construction of housing units: PM

Huge quantity of wheat delivered to Afghanistan

Auctions for Market Treasury Bills: CCP starts probe into suspected cartelisation

Biden curses Fox News reporter after he asks about inflation

US Navy pilot ejects, 7 hurt in F-35 South China Sea

Read more stories