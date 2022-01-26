Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
26 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (January 24, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 178.80 179.30 DKK 26.49 26.59
SAUDIA RIYAL 47.10 47.55 NOK 19.42 19.52
UAE DIRHAM 49.00 49.50 SEK 18.85 18.95
EURO 199.50 201.00 AUD $ 125.00 127.50
UK POUND 238.00 241.00 CAD $ 139.00 140.50
JAPANI YEN 1.53280 1.55280 INDIAN RUPEE 2.15 2.35
CHF 190.78 191.78 CHINESE YUAN 26.50 27.50
AFGHANI RUPEE 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
