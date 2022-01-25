ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JPMorgan agrees to acquire 49% stake in Greek fintech Viva Wallet

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

ATHENS: JPMorgan said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire an around 49% stake in Athens-based payments fintech Viva Wallet, subject to regulatory approvals.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but sources close to the deal told Reuters Viva Wallet was valued at more than $2.0 billion.

JPMorgan's investment will top $1.15 billion, including a capital increase in Viva Wallet which will not dilute its founders' majority stake of 51.5%, said the sources, who declined to be named.

Cloud-based Viva Wallet, which operates in 23 countries across Europe, provides card acceptance services through its POS application, add-on Google play devices and advanced payment systems in online stores.

"We are very excited to make a strategic investment in Viva Wallet to support their vision to empower new growth and payments innovation targeted at European small and midsize businesses," JPMorgan's head of global payments Takis Georgakopoulos said in a statement.

He said the European payments sector is large in terms of opportunity, with more than 17 million merchants ready to implement payments systems that can be quickly ramped up.

The stake will be acquired from Viva Wallet's minority shareholders, including the Latsis family office, which holds about 13% of the firm, and British fund Hedosophia, with about 24%.

In 2020 Viva Wallet bought Greece's first digital challenger Praxia Bank, which was owned by former Barclays boss Bob Diamond and fellow Atlas Merchant Capital partner David Schamis, acquiring a banking licence.

In the same year it launched Apple Pay and Google Pay in 18 countries, offering clients digital business debit cards.

"Viva Wallet's mission is to change the way businesses pay and get paid in Europe with cutting edge technology," said Chief Executive Haris Karonis, co-founder of Viva Wallet.

Jefferies was Viva Wallet's sole financial adviser on the deal, with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP the legal adviser.

fintech JPMorgan & Co Viva Wallet

Comments

1000 characters

JPMorgan agrees to acquire 49% stake in Greek fintech Viva Wallet

Govt approves Rs5bn for population census, work to be completed by Dec: Fawad

LHC declares River Ravi Urban Development project illegal

Pakistan reports another 6,357 Covid-19 cases

PIA emerges as non-filer of FED, sales tax returns

Pakistan's rupee continues to falter against US dollar

Taliban detain dozens trying to 'illegally' leave Afghanistan by air

Norway says will put 'tangible demands' on Taliban

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir's condition improving, to remain in hospital

KSE-100 sees all intra-day gains erased, ends below 44,900

Secure Logistics Group looks to generate Rs1.5bn through IPO

Read more stories