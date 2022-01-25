ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 16 (0.35%)
BR30 17,340 Decreased By -71.6 (-0.41%)
KSE100 44,928 Increased By 4.6 (0.01%)
KSE30 17,707 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Netherlands expected to ease COVID curbs despite record infections

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

THE HAGUE: The Dutch government is expected to announce on Tuesday it will allow restaurants, bars and theatres to re-open despite record numbers of coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Ernst Kuipers are expected to announce the new rules at a news conference at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Late on Monday, the government released official advice of health experts and local government officials who support the end of a strict lockdown that has been in effect since mid-December.

French minister hopes COVID wave will peak within days

Despite record infections, the experts said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is now dominant in the Netherlands, "has a less serious clinical picture" than the Delta variant, which caused an earlier wave.

Foreign studies show hospital admissions with Omicron are between 40% and 60% lower, while intensive care admissions halved, they said.

Government advisers said bars, restaurants and theatres should be allowed to open until 10 p.m.

Patrons will have to produce a pass that shows when a person is fully vaccinated or has recovered from an infection, or can show a negative recent test. Amusements parks, zoos and sports matches are also expected to be allowed to open for crowds.

On Monday, more than 60,000 new infections were recorded over a 24-hour period.

The Dutch association of regional public health authorities, GGD GHOR, said it had reached maximum capacity and warned that people would have to wait longer to get tested.

Mark Rutte Dutch government Omicron variant Health Minister Ernst Kuipers GGD GHOR

Comments

1000 characters

Netherlands expected to ease COVID curbs despite record infections

Pakistan issues $1bn sukuk

Understanding with IMF: Govt set to further increase electricity base tariff

Pakistan reports another 6,357 Covid-19 cases

Tax Year 2019: FBR to assign taxation cases to third-party auditors

Secure Logistics Group looks to generate Rs1.5bn through IPO

Amendments in rules on the cards: Govt decides to purge parliamentary panels of ‘vested interests’

Australian Open: Nadal survives Shapovalov scare to keep record bid intact

Govt seeks ‘zero shortage’ gas plan for next winter

SBP maintains rate at 9.75pc on fiscal tightening

FCV tobacco crop: MIPs approved by ECC

Read more stories