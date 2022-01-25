ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,603 Increased By 17.4 (0.38%)
BR30 17,353 Decreased By -58.6 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,928 Increased By 4.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 17,708 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

French minister hopes COVID wave will peak within days

PARIS: Health Minister Olivier Veran told LCI TV on Tuesday he hoped France would reach the peak of the current...
Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

PARIS: Health Minister Olivier Veran told LCI TV on Tuesday he hoped France would reach the peak of the current COVID-19 wave in the next few days.

French vaccine pass opponents demonstrate

Almost 400 people in France who were hospitalised due to a COVID-19 infection died over the past 24 hours, official data showed on Monday, the highest figure since April.

france Olivier Veran infection

Comments

1000 characters

French minister hopes COVID wave will peak within days

Pakistan issues $1bn sukuk

Understanding with IMF: Govt set to further increase electricity base tariff

Pakistan reports another 6,357 Covid-19 cases

Tax Year 2019: FBR to assign taxation cases to third-party auditors

Secure Logistics Group looks to generate Rs1.5bn through IPO

Amendments in rules on the cards: Govt decides to purge parliamentary panels of ‘vested interests’

Australian Open: Nadal survives Shapovalov scare to keep record bid intact

Govt seeks ‘zero shortage’ gas plan for next winter

SBP maintains rate at 9.75pc on fiscal tightening

FCV tobacco crop: MIPs approved by ECC

Read more stories