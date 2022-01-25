ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.08%)
ASL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.23%)
AVN 108.90 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.54%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.13%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.35%)
GGGL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
GGL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.24%)
GTECH 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.91%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
PRL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
PTC 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.83%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.96%)
TPLP 28.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.24%)
TREET 39.91 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.68%)
TRG 83.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.79%)
UNITY 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.42%)
WAVES 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.26%)
YOUW 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 53.5 (1.17%)
BR30 17,786 Increased By 374 (2.15%)
KSE100 45,215 Increased By 291.1 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,833 Increased By 106.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Swatch Group returns to profit, sees strong sales ahead

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

ZURICH: Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group said it expected double-digit sales growth in local currencies this year after sales and profits recovered in 2021.

It returned to a net profit of 774 million Swiss francs ($845 million), from a 53 million loss in 2020, while sales at constant currency rose nearly 30% to 7.31 billion francs, the maker of Omega and Longines watches said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sales of Swiss watches recovered strongly last year from the slump caused by pandemic-related lockdowns, but Swatch Group has been losing market share to industry major Rolex and connected watches like the Apple Watch.

Its shares, which rose significantly less than peers last year, fell out of the blue-chip SMI index in September.

Peer Richemont also posted a sales jump this month thanks to its strong jewellery business amid a wider luxury goods revival.

Dutch watchdog fines Apple over App Store payment options

Swatch Group's operating margin reached 14%, after 0.9% last year and 12.4% in 2019. Its Watches & Jewelry segment (excluding production) had an operating margin of 17.7% for the entire year and 18.4% in the second half.

It said its board of directors would decide on its dividend proposal at its next meeting.

