ANL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.32%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.08%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
AVN 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.07%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.35%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
GGL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.39 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.12%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
PRL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
PTC 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.83%)
TPL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.88%)
TPLP 28.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.38%)
TREET 39.91 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.68%)
TRG 82.95 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.72%)
UNITY 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.45%)
WAVES 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.26%)
YOUW 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 53.5 (1.17%)
BR30 17,786 Increased By 374 (2.15%)
KSE100 45,215 Increased By 291.1 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,833 Increased By 106.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
IMF approves $455mn loan for Congo

AFP 25 Jan, 2022

WASHINGTON: The IMF board on Monday approved a three-year, $455 million loan for the Republic of Congo to help undergird the small African nation's economic recovery.

The global crisis-lender will provide $90 million immediately under the Extended Credit Facility to help the oil-dependent country deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The economy "is expected to strengthen in the second half of the year, supported by vaccine rollout, social spending, and domestic arrears, payments," IMF Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura said in a statement.

"However, the nascent recovery is facing significant risks, including a possible worsening of the pandemic (and) continued volatility in oil prices."

Lebanon deputy PM: Talks with IMF focus on budget, banking sector, exchange rate

But reducing the nation's "debt vulnerabilities" will be key, Okamura said, noting the government is working on restructuring its debt.

Congo, a land of five million people that abuts the vast Democratic Republic of Congo, relies on oil for most of its wealth and has build up debt to China for loans used to help build some of its petroleum infrastructure.

The IMF estimates the economy will grow 2.4 percent this year after a slight contraction in 2021.

