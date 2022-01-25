ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
AVN 108.29 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.97%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.35%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
GGL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
GTECH 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
HUMNL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.03%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
PRL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.06%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.52%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.83%)
TPL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.88%)
TPLP 28.72 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.06%)
TREET 39.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
TRG 82.99 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.77%)
UNITY 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.71%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.26%)
YOUW 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BR100 4,634 Increased By 48.8 (1.07%)
BR30 17,780 Increased By 368.2 (2.11%)
KSE100 45,184 Increased By 260.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,826 Increased By 99.8 (0.56%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
US oil may retest support at $81.91

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $81.91 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall to $79.56.

The drop from the Jan. 19 high of $81.91 observes two sets of retracements, respectively on the uptrend from $66.04 and the bigger trend from $62.43.

It is clear that the uptrend from $66.04 has reversed, as a rising trendline was violated. What is not clear is how deep the current fall would be.

The retracement analysis marks a target range of $78.18-$79.56. The drop from $87.91 might be counted as a wave 4.

This wave count will only be valid if oil could remain above $81.90.

US oil CEOs offer opposing views on crude output growth

Resistance is at $84.72, a break above which could lead to a gain to $86.13.

On the hourly chart, the current fall could be of the same degree with the one from the Dec. 9, 2021 high of $73.34.

A rising channel suggests a target around $78.97.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

